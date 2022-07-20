Trade setup for today, 20th July 2022: Things to know before stock market's Opening Bell today5 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 06:52 AM IST
- Trade setup for today: NSE has added Delta Corp stock under its F&O ban list for trade date 20th July 2022
Trade setup for today, 20th July 2022: After showing sharp upside move on Monday, both Sensex and Nifty shifted into a choppy movement with positive bias on Tuesday. However, Indian stock market managed to end in green territory for third successive day on Tuesday. Nifty 50 index gained 62 points and finished at 16,340 whereas BSE Sensex added 246 points and finished Tuesday’s session at 54,768 levels. Nifty Bank jumped 1 per cent and closed at 35,720 mark.