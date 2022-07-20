On Wall Street, Dow Futures rise as robust earnings pushed positive sentiments. After the end of Tuesday session, Dow Jones ended 2.43 per cent higher whereas tech heavy Nasdaq went up 3.11 per cent. S&P 500 went 2.76 per cent northward while Small Cap 2000 recorded 3.48 per cent intraday gain on Tuesday session. But, European shares fell on Tuesday, hit by worries about a hawkish European Central Bank and slowing economic growth. The euro rose to its highest level in about two weeks after news reports that the European Central Bank (ECB) may consider raising interest rates on Thursday by 50 to 75 bps to counter worsening inflation. However, Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as investors weighed oil prices, inflation worries and corporate earnings.