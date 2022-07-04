“Technically, Nifty is respecting the 15700-15500 zone beautifully. However, 20-DMA is acting as a strong hurdle in the upside which is currently placed at 15827 level; above this, we can expect a short-covering rally towards 16050/16200 levels. The bulls will have the upper hand till the Nifty trades above the 15500 level while below 15500, the weakness may again resume towards 15350/15180 levels," Mr Meena said.