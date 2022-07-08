Expecting further upside on Nifty 50 index, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5 paisa.com said, "Nifty has given a breakout from a falling trendline resistance in its upside move on Wednesday session and a higher top higher bottom structure on the lower time frame charts. Thus, the short term trend remains positive till this structure continues. However, the index has now approached one important resistance at 16,180, which is the 61.8 per cent retracement of the previous correction from 16,800 to 15,180. A close above the same will be a confirmation of further pullback move towards 16,255 at least."