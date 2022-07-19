As per data on 18 July, Maximum total Call open interest was seen at 16400, 16500 and 16600 strikes with total open interest of 89804, 105366 and 111459 contracts respectively. Maximum Call open interest addition was seen at 16400 and 16500 strikes which added 23622 and 25642 contracts respectively. Call unwinding was seen at 16100 and 16150 strikes which shed 27921 and 11243 contracts respectively, said Barwe of Profitmart Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}