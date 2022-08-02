“The opening upside gaps of 20th July, 28th July and 29th July are remains intact and they signal bullish runaway gaps. This signal Nifty could be placed in mid of an up trended movement and one may expect further upside for the short term. However, Nifty is nearing key overhead resistance of around 17400-17450 levels, as per the concept of change in polarity (opening downside gap of 18th April and couple of swing highs)," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}