Trade setup for Tuesday: SGX Nifty, key things to know before stock market's opening bell today2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 07:02 AM IST
- Sensex and Nifty fell over 1% for the second straight session on Monday
Listen to this article
Sensex and Nifty fell over 1% for the second straight session on Monday, dragged lower by metals and banks with global market weakness further weighing on sentiment. The BSE Sensex tumbled 872 points to close at 58,773.8. Similarly, the Nifty declined 1.5% to 17,490.7.