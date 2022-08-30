Nifty Bank technical outlook

"On the daily chart, the Nifty Bank index has formed a bullish candle. However, it continues to form a lower High-Low, compared to the previous session's indicating negative bias. The index is moving in a Lower Top and Lower Bottom formation on the daily chart, indicating negative bias. The chart pattern suggests that if Bank Nifty crosses and sustains above the 38400 level, it would witness buying, leading the index towards 38600-38800 levels. However, if the index breaks below the 38200 level, it would witness selling, which would take the index towards 38000-37800," said Rajesh Palviya. He went on to add that Bank Nifty is trading below 20-day SMA's, which indicates negative bias in the short term. Bank Nifty remains in an uptrend in the short term, so buying on dips continues to be our preferred strategy.