“The 5 days exponential moving average of the index has crossed and sustained above 13 and 26 days average which indicates that the short term trend is likely to remain up. Momentum indicators suggest that the buoyancy in the index is likely to continue in the very short term. Immediate support level for the Nifty is placed at 15950 - 16000 zones while on the upside; the index is likely to face strong resistance around 16480 and 16600 mark," said Chinmay Barve, Head, Technical and Derivates Research at Profitmart Securities.