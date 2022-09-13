As per data on 12 September, major total Call open interest was seen at 18000, 18100 and 18200 strikes with total open interest of 147632, 84364 and 105729 contracts respectively. Major Call open interest addition was seen at 18200 and 18300 strikes which added 24835 and 23338 contracts respectively. Call unwinding was seen at 17800 and 17900 strikes which shed 18353 and 24065 contracts respectively.