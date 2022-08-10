As per data on 08 August, major total Call open interest was seen at 17600, 17700 and 17800 strikes with total open interest of 107684, 86257 and 103064 contracts respectively. Major Call open interest addition was seen at 17700, 17800 and 17900 strikes which added 20503, 32060 and 28418 contracts respectively. Call unwinding was seen at 17400, 17450 and 17500 strikes which shed 12916, 17518 and 31593 contracts respectively.