US inflation data

“The US inflation in August rose higher at 8.3% y-o-y against expectation of 8.1%. The CPI index increased 0.1% month on month while the economists were expecting it to decline by 0.1% over the month due to sharp correction in energy prices. However, decline in energy prices was offset by higher cost of food (+0.8% m/m) and shelter costs (+0.7% m/m). High costs of food, housing, transportation and other services reiterate the strong consumer demand and elevated service sector price pressures. With inflation being ‘stickier’ than expected, it is highly likely that the Fed will go for another jumbo rate hike of 75bps in its next FOMC meeting on 21st September," said Ritika Chhabra, Economist and Quant Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.