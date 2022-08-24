Speaking on Nifty's technical outlook for Wednesday, Rajesh Palviya, VP - Technical & Derivative Research at Axis Securities said, "Nifty rebounded sharply from 17,345 levels, coinciding with the 20-day SMA (17385,) which remains a crucial support zone in the near term. The overall short to medium-term trend continues to remain bullish, and every short-term correction remains a buying opportunity." He said that currently, Nifty 50 index is well placed above 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMA, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. From current levels, the immediate support zone is placed around 17,400 to 17,200 levels. On the upside, this buying momentum may escalate towards 17,800 to 18,000 levels in upcoming sessions.