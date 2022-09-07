Trade setup for Wednesday: After a day of swings on both sides, the range-bound trend with high volatility continued in Indian stock market on Tuesday. Nifty 50 index finished 10 points lower at 17,655, BSE Sensex shed 48 points and closed at 59,196 whereas Nifty Bank index lost 139 points and closed at 39,666 levels. Among sectors, power, oil & gas and metals indices rose the most while banks, IT and FMCG indices fell the most. Mid-cap index rose 0.47 per cent outperforming the Nifty but advance decline ratio was negative at 0.96:1.

