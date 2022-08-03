" If we look at the lower time frame charts of Nifty, the momentum set ups are showing a negative divergence as although the index surpassed the previous day's high, the oscillator has not thus formed a divergence. Also Nifty is trading around the crucial hurdle of 61.8% retracement of the entire corrective phase of last few months. Usually when such divergences in overbought zone coincide around crucial resistance, it should lead to either a time-wise or a price-wise correction in the index in the short term," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.