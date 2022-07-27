Ahead of US Fed interest rate decision coming on Wednesday, Wall Street continue to trade choppy on second straight session on Tuesday. Dow Jones ended 0.71 per cent lower, tech heavy Nasdaq crashed 1.87 per cent, S&P 500 dipped 1.15 per cent whereas Small Cap 2000 went off 0.41 per cent. European shares slipped on Tuesday as some disappointing earnings, this week's looming US interest rate hike and an escalating gas crisis kept the mood cautious. Asian markets were buoyed overnight by China's reported plans to tackle a debt crisis in real estate development and by tech giant Alibaba applying for a primary listing in Hong Kong.