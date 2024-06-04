Trade setup on Lok Sabha election result: Eight stocks to buy or sell in stock market today
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended eight buy or sell stocks on Lok Sabha election results date — Reliance, LIC Housing Finance, SRF, UCO Bank, JTL Industries, FACT, Cochin Shipyard, and RailTel
Buy or sell on Lok Sabha Election result: The Indian stock market, buoyed by strong global cues, better-than-expected Indian GDP numbers, and exit polls favoring the incumbent Narendra Modi government for a third term, experienced a robust rally on Monday. The Nifty 50 index, in a stellar performance, recorded its best session in over three years, ending 733 points higher after reaching a new high of 23,338. The BSE Sensex also saw a significant gain of over 2500 points, touching a new high of 76,738. The Bank Nifty index, not to be left behind, surged around 2000 points, setting a new lifetime high of 51,133 on the penultimate day of the Lok Sabha Election result.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started