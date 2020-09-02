Trader fat finger blamed for accidentally selling 5 million company shares

The sale was made at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday by a trader managing chairman Li Dongsheng’s accounts who had typed in the wrong stock code, the Guangdong-based panel maker said in a filing to the Shenzhen exchange. Li bought back the shares for 35.8 million yuan ($5.2 million) less than two hours after the trader sold them for 35.9 million yuan, the firm said. He will hand over profits from the trade to the company, the statement added.