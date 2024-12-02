Traders may buy dip at lower opening
Stock markets could open gap down on Monday in response to the lower-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) reading for the second quarter , but the dip could be purchased as the growth slowdown is likely to be seen as a one-off and spur dovish commentary on rates from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to market analysts.