Traders may buy dip at lower opening

The Gift Nifty active futures contract closed up two-fifths of a percent at 24395 as of early Saturday morning. The Nifty closed at 24131.10 on Friday. This implies a 264 point premium but that was because of the positive cues offered by Nifty which itself rose by 0.9% on Friday. The Gift Nifty trades for longer hours than Nifty with the normal market running 6:30 am to 2:50 am of the next day with a 55 minute gap.