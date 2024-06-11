Traders Head for Safety as Anxiety in Europe Grows: Markets Wrap
Investor demand for haven assets rose as jitters over political upheaval in Europe intensified. US Treasuries gained before inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Investor demand for haven assets rose as jitters over political upheaval in Europe intensified. US Treasuries gained before inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started