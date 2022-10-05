Traders pile into boom-or-bust options to play stock market volatility4 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 05:06 PM IST
The most popular bets expire in a matter of days as equities experience some of the biggest swings since the 2008 financial crisis
Activity in the market for stock options is hitting a fever pitch, with many rushing to trades expiring within mere hours or days to play the wild market swings.