Trading 28% below from 52-week-high, this stock gets a buy call for 71% upside

“Despite taking more price hikes than peers, Vredestein was able to outperform EU replacement market. This is on account of Vredestein being able to add new markets in Eastern Europe as dependence of select competitors sourcing tyres from Russia. In EU, OHT/agri and premium PCR tyres will continue to remain under Vredestein brand and lower-end PCR and industrial tyres will be under Apollo brand to maintain product differentiation and avoid cannibalisation. India maintenance capex is expected at Rs3bn-3.5bn in FY23 vs EU maintenance capex of EUR30mn-35mn. With consecutive 2 years of positive FCF in FY21-FY22, despite RM inflationary pressures, and no major plans for further growth capex, FCF is likely to improve substantially, thus, further reducing the financial leverage," said the brokerage.