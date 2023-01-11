Trading 31% below 52-week-high, textile stock to raise 400 Cr via NCDs

Century Textiles Industries said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 50 of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 16th January, 2023, inter alia to consider and approve the proposal relating to raising of funds upto Rs. 400 crores in one or more tranches by issue of Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis, subject to such statutory and regulatory approvals as may be necessary under applicable law and within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders."