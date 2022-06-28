Trading 37% below its 52-week-high, this IT stock sets record date for dividend2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 09:26 PM IST
Birlasoft Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 10,354 crore that is engaged in the IT software industry. Birlasoft works with technological innovations in the IT industry as a component of the diversified CK Birla Group. According to information on Value Research, the company is currently debt-free, and the board has proposed a final dividend for the fiscal year 2021–2022 of Rs. 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 2 each (150%). The record date for this dividend has been announced today. Based on the announced dividend, the stock is trading at a low dividend yield of 0.81%, but for the fiscal year ended in March 2022, Birlasoft had announced an equity dividend of 225.00% or Rs. 4.5 per share which includes ₹2.50 in Q2 2021 and ₹1.50 in Q4 2021. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹369.60 is 1.21 per cent.