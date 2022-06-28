Birlasoft Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 10,354 crore that is engaged in the IT software industry. Birlasoft works with technological innovations in the IT industry as a component of the diversified CK Birla Group. According to information on Value Research, the company is currently debt-free, and the board has proposed a final dividend for the fiscal year 2021–2022 of Rs. 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 2 each (150%). The record date for this dividend has been announced today. Based on the announced dividend, the stock is trading at a low dividend yield of 0.81%, but for the fiscal year ended in March 2022, Birlasoft had announced an equity dividend of 225.00% or Rs. 4.5 per share which includes ₹2.50 in Q2 2021 and ₹1.50 in Q4 2021. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹369.60 is 1.21 per cent.

Today, the company has informed BSE by saying that “The Record Date to determine the members who will be eligible to receive final dividend, if approved at the ensuing AGM, will be Friday, July 15, 2022. The said dividend, if approved, will be paid as per statutory timelines."

Earlier on May 23, 2022, Birlasoft had said in its exchange filing that the Board “Recommended final dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (150%), for the financial year 2021-22, subject to declaration of the same by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM") of the Company. The date of AGM shall be intimated in due course, and the dividend, if declared by the members, will be paid within the statutory timelines."

The shares of Birlasoft dropped by 0.94 per cent and closed at ₹369.60 today from ₹373.10 previously. The stock has fallen 5.93 per cent in the past year, and year-to-date (YTD), it has plummeted 34.81 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has fallen 30.88 per cent over the past six months, and in the past month, it has declined by 0.96 per cent. The stock has gained by 8.99 per cent over the past five trading days and by 10.05 per cent over the past week. The 52-week high for Birlasoft shares on the NSE was Rs. 585.85 on January 10, 2022, and the 52-week low was Rs. 316.45 on June 20, 2022. At the current price, the stock is trading 37 per cent below the 52-week high and 16.79 per cent above the 52-week low. The stock is trading above the 5 and 20-day moving averages, but below the 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages based on today's closing price.