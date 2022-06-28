Trading 37% below its 52-week-high, this IT stock sets record date for dividend

The shares of Birlasoft dropped by 0.94 per cent and closed at ₹369.60 today from ₹373.10 previously. The stock has fallen 5.93 per cent in the past year, and year-to-date (YTD), it has plummeted 34.81 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has fallen 30.88 per cent over the past six months, and in the past month, it has declined by 0.96 per cent. The stock has gained by 8.99 per cent over the past five trading days and by 10.05 per cent over the past week. The 52-week high for Birlasoft shares on the NSE was Rs. 585.85 on January 10, 2022, and the 52-week low was Rs. 316.45 on June 20, 2022. At the current price, the stock is trading 37 per cent below the 52-week high and 16.79 per cent above the 52-week low. The stock is trading above the 5 and 20-day moving averages, but below the 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages based on today's closing price.