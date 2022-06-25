Trading 44% away from 52-week-low, this stock sets record date for dividend2 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2022, 11:25 PM IST
- With a market cap of ₹692 crore, Control Print Ltd. is a small-cap firm that operates in the hardware sector.
Listen to this article
With a market cap of ₹692 crore, Control Print Ltd. is a small-cap firm that operates in the hardware sector. In India's coding and marking market, the organisation has industrial experience of over 3 decades. The company has declared an equity dividend of Rs. 10 paid up per share, or 100% at a face value of Rs. 10, for the fiscal year 2021–2022. This provides a dividend yield of 2.36 per cent at the current share price of ₹423.15.