With a market cap of ₹692 crore, Control Print Ltd. is a small-cap firm that operates in the hardware sector. In India's coding and marking market, the organisation has industrial experience of over 3 decades. The company has declared an equity dividend of Rs. 10 paid up per share, or 100% at a face value of Rs. 10, for the fiscal year 2021–2022. This provides a dividend yield of 2.36 per cent at the current share price of ₹423.15.

For the purpose of dividend, the Control Print has said in BSE filing that “The Company has fixed Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the cut-off date for the purpose of remote e-voting at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). A person whose name is recorded in the register of members or in the register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date i.e. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 shall be entitled to avail the facility for remote e-voting and e-voting at the Annual General Meeting. The Company has fixed Tuesday, July 12, 2022 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2021-22. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid on or after five days of conclusion of AGM."

As per the data available at Value Research and Screener, the company is debt-free, which is a positive upside for the stock. On Friday, the stock closed at ₹423.15 level, up by 2.99% from its previous close of ₹410.85. The stock has climbed 16.12 per cent over the past year, and year-to-date (YTD), it has returned 23.35 per cent in 2022. On the NSE, the shares of Control Print touched a 52-week-high of ₹494.00 on 18th April 2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹293 on 21st October 2021 indicating that at the current level the stock is trading 14.47% away from the 52-week-high and 44.19% away from 52-week-low. The stock is trading above the 5-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages but below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages at the current level.