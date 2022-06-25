Trading 44% away from 52-week-low, this stock sets record date for dividend

For the purpose of dividend, the Control Print has said in BSE filing that “The Company has fixed Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the cut-off date for the purpose of remote e-voting at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). A person whose name is recorded in the register of members or in the register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date i.e. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 shall be entitled to avail the facility for remote e-voting and e-voting at the Annual General Meeting. The Company has fixed Tuesday, July 12, 2022 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2021-22. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid on or after five days of conclusion of AGM."