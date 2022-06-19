Trading 85% below from 52-week-high, this stock fixes record date for dividend1 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2022, 11:17 PM IST
Greenlam Industries Ltd is a small-cap company in the building material category with a market cap of ₹3,603 Cr. Greenlam is the country's largest laminate player, with an 18 per cent share of the organised domestic market. Greenlam Industries is one of the top three laminate producers in the world and Asia, with a production capacity of 15.62 million sheets per year with the largest decorative veneer capacity of 4.2 million square metres.