Trading 85% below from 52-week-high, this stock fixes record date for dividend

The board of directors of Greenlam Industries has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.20/- per share of Rs. 1 each for Q4FY22, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's next Annual General Meeting. For the purpose of dividend the company on 17th June 2022 informed BSE by saying that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 and 60 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made therein, we would like to inform that the record date is fixed as Friday, July 08, 2022 for determining the eligible members of the Company for payment of final dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2021-22, if approved by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company to be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM")."