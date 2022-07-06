Trading 88% above 52-week-low, aluminium stock announces 1:2 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 08:56 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹228 Cr, Hardwyn India is a small-cap company that operates in the aluminium industry.
With a market valuation of ₹228 Cr, Hardwyn India is a small-cap company that operates in the aluminium industry. With a worldwide presence spanning over 50 years, Hardwyn is a manufacturer of Door Closers, Floor Springs, Glass Patch Fittings, Point Fixed Architectural Fittings, Shower Enclosure Fittings, Shower Hinges, Plastic Profiles, Mortise Handle & Locks, Spider Fittings, Shower Sliding System, Motion Gate series, Automatic & Shower doors, Stainless steel Railings & Balustrades, Premium range brass & Zinc handles, Cylindrical locks, Furniture locks, Telescopic Channels, Electronic Safes, Bathroom Accessories and Aluminium Profile. The company has announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 and for the purpose of the same the company has announced a record date today.