Trading 88% above 52-week-low, aluminium stock announces 1:2 bonus shares

On the NSE, the stock went up 2.31 per cent and settled at ₹225.95 today from its previous closing of ₹220.85. Year-to-date (YTD) growth of the stock from ₹120 on April 12, 2022, to the present level results in a return of 88.29 per cent. The stock has dropped 8.65 per cent over the past six months, and 3.23 per cent during the past five trading days. At the current price of ₹225.95, the stock is trading 88.29 per cent above its 52-week low and 16.63 per cent below its 52-week high on the NSE, where it reached a 52-week high of ₹271.05 on 9th June 2022 and a 52-week low of ₹120.00 on 12th April 2022, respectively. The stock is trading above the 100-day and 200-day moving averages but below the five-day, twenty-day, and fifty-day moving averages on the current market price.

