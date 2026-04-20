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Trading Account vs Demat Account: Key differences every investor must know

A trading account executes buy and sell orders, while a demat account stores securities electronically. Both accounts are essential for stock market investing, with the demat account providing security and the trading account facilitating transactions.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published20 Apr 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Trading Account vs Demat Account: A trading account executes buy and sell orders, while a demat account stores securities electronically.
Trading Account vs Demat Account: A trading account executes buy and sell orders, while a demat account stores securities electronically.
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A trading account and a demat account have two separate yet interconnected functions in stock market investing. A trading account is where investors execute buy and sell orders, while a demat account is utilised for storing the acquired securities in electronic format.

Essentially, one enables transactions while the other ensures security. When shares are purchased, the money is moved through your trading account, and the securities are allocated to your demat account. In contrast, when shares are sold, they are taken from the demat account, the transaction occurs via the trading account, and the funds are returned to your bank account.

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A demat account is crucial in modern investing because it holds financial assets such as stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and government securities in a digital format. This eliminates the risks associated with physical share certificates, such as loss, theft, or damage. Moreover, it allows for faster and more efficient transfers of securities, reducing paperwork and streamlining the entire process for investors.

Also Read | Income tax rule changes 2026: How will it impact buyback of shares?

Conversely, a trading account serves as the entry point to the stock market. It functions as the channel through which investors submit their orders, which are subsequently directed to exchanges such as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Usually connected with both bank and demat accounts, it facilitates seamless transfers of funds and trade executions. This connection enables investors to engage in market activities effortlessly, creating a smooth process for buying and selling securities.

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A demat account is not always essential for opening a trading account; its requirement hinges on the type of trading you plan to engage in. If your trading activities involve derivatives like futures, options, or currency products, having just a trading account is adequate since these instruments are settled in cash and do not require the transfer of securities. However, for those looking to invest in or trade equities—particularly in delivery-based transactions—a demat account is obligatory as mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), because it is necessary to hold shares electronically.

Also Read | Want to reduce tax burden from salary arrears, pension? Here's which form to use

Difference between a demat account and a trading account?

Purpose

A demat account is meant to keep securities in an electronic format, functioning as a safe digital repository for your investments. On the other hand, a trading account is utilised for executing buy and sell transactions of those securities in the market. To summarise, the demat account holds the assets, while the trading account facilitates transactions.

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Nature of Assets

A demat account holds financial assets like shares, bonds, and mutual funds in a digital format. In contrast, a trading account enables the purchase and sale of a broader variety of instruments, including stocks, commodities, and currencies.

Functionality

The main function of a demat account is to act as a secure storage space for securities. Conversely, a trading account is a dynamic platform that enables investors to execute buy and sell transactions in the market.

Transaction Settlement

In a demat account, when you purchase securities, they are added, and when you sell them, they are deducted. On the other hand, a trading account manages the monetary aspects of transactions, making sure that funds are charged or deposited during trade execution.

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Associated Costs

A demat account may incur expenses like maintenance fees and custody-related charges. A trading account usually comprises brokerage fees and transaction costs for each trade performed.

Risk Management

Demat accounts minimise the dangers associated with physical certificates, including loss or damage. In contrast, trading accounts provide tools and functionalities that assist investors in managing risk while engaging in active trading within the market.

Regulation

Both dematerialised and trading accounts fall under the oversight of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, while trading accounts are additionally regulated by the stock exchanges where trades take place.

Also Read | Demat account additions slow in FY26 as volatility dents retail momentum

AspectDemat AccountTrading Account
Primary RoleStores securities in electronic formatEnables buying and selling of securities
Type of HoldingsContains assets like shares, bonds, ETFs, and mutual fundsUsed to trade equities, derivatives, commodities, and currencies
Core FunctionActs as a secure digital vault for investmentsServes as a platform to place market orders
Settlement ProcessSecurities are credited or debited after tradesFunds are debited or credited during transactions
Cost StructureIncludes maintenance charges and custodian feesInvolves brokerage, transaction, and service charges
Risk AspectEliminates risks of loss, theft, or damage of physical certificatesOffers tools and features to manage trading risks
Regulatory OversightGoverned by Securities and Exchange Board of IndiaRegulated by Securities and Exchange Board of India and stock exchanges like National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Demat AccountStock MarketTrading AccountSecurities
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