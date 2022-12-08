Trading at a discount of 26% from 52-week-high, this stock declares 58% dividend

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is in continuation to our letter dated 24th November 2022 and telephonic discussions with BSE official regarding recommendation of final dividend recommended in Board meeting held on 24th November 2022. a) The rate of final dividend (as recommended) for FY 2021-22 is 58% i.e. Rs. 5.8 per equity share of Rs. 10 each. The same is subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting proposed to be held on 30th December 2022; b) This is further to clarify that Register of members shall remain closed from 17th December 2022 to 30th December 2022 for the purpose of dividend. Further, the Members of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members as on Friday, 16th December, 2022 (closing hours) would be entitled to receive the final dividend (if declared at ensuing AGM) @ 58% (i.e. 5.8 rupees per equity share at a share of Rs. 10/- each) for FY 2021-22."