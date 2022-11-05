Trading at a discount of 33% from high, packaging stock declares dividend3 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 05:58 PM IST
- EPL Ltd. is a packaging-related small-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 4,809.13 crore.
EPL Ltd. is a packaging-related small-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 4,809.13 crore. The company is the largest speciality packaging firm in the world. The technical network of EPL spans 12 nations. With 20 operations in 12 countries and four decades of international expertise, the firm delivers more than 8 billion tubes annually to more than 1200 clients throughout the world. The company has announced its Q2 earnings as well as an interim dividend.