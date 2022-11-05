Trading at a discount of 33% from high, packaging stock declares dividend

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “This is to inform the exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e 5 November 2022, inter alia, has approved Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.15 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each. The interim dividend will be paid to the members whose names appear on the Register of Members / beneficiary ownership position as on the Record Date i.e 15 November 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or from 16 November 2022 by way of direct credit or dispatch of warrants/demand drafts or electronic mode to those who are members as on record date."