Trading at a discount of 42% from 52-week-high and FII stake up in Q4, cement stock sets record date for 1:5 stock split3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:22 PM IST
- At today's close, the market capitalization of Visaka Industries, a small-cap cement firm, was ₹659.01 Cr.
At today's close, the market capitalization of Visaka Industries, a small-cap cement firm, was ₹659.01 Cr. Corrugated fibre cement sheets are one of the products that the firm produces well with you. Visaka Industries has 12 production facilities, 13 marketing offices, and a PAN India distribution network with more than 7000 dealer locations. Its product lines range from corrugated cement sheets and fibre cement boards to hybrid solar roofing and man-made fibre yarn.
