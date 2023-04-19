In comparison to the net income of ₹357.14 Cr recorded during the quarter ended December 2021, the firm reported a consolidated net income of ₹358.95 Cr during the quarter ended December 2022. The company's net expenses were ₹347.06 Cr in the third quarter of FY23 as opposed to ₹321.81 Cr in the same period of FY22, and its EBIT was ₹11.89 Cr as opposed to ₹35.34 Cr in the same period of FY22. Visaka Industries' net profit was ₹3.35 Cr as opposed to ₹24 Cr, and its EPS for the third quarter of FY23 was ₹1.94 Cr as opposed to ₹14.55 Cr for the third quarter of FY22. The company is yet to declare its Q4FY23 earnings.