Trading at a discount of 49% from 52-week-high, consumer durable stock approves stock split

“The equity shares of the Company are listed and traded on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. In order to provide enhanced liquidity in the capital market through widening shareholder base and to make it more affordable for small investors having interest, able to invest in the Company’s equity shares, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today i.e. March 23, 2023 considered and recommended that it is desirable to sub-divide/split of the existing equity shares of the Company, such that each equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) fully paid-up, be sub-divided into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupee Two only) each, fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu with each other in all respects, with effect from such date as may be fixed by the Board as the Record Date (“Record Date"), subject to approval of shareholders of the Company and all concerned Statutory Authority(ies). The shareholders may please note that presently the nominal value of each equity share of the Company is Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) per share and consequent upon the sub-division, it is being divided into 5 (Five) equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupee Two Only) each," said Radhika Jeweltech in a stock exchange filing.