Trading at a discount of 77% from 52-week-high, penny stock declares stock split: Do you own?

The shares of Family Care Hospitals closed today on the BSE at ₹11.76 apiece level, down by 1.67% from the previous close of ₹11.96. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 1,03,899 shares and a deliverable volume of 77,067 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 40.74% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 0.17% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹53.32 on (04/07/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹9.80 on (01/03/2023), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading, 77.94% below the 1 year high and 20% above the 1 year low. During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 18.54% and a public stake of 81.46%.