Trading below IPO price, 3 brokerages initiate coverage on Fedbank Financial Services with ‘buy’, see up to 47% upside
Even though Federal Bank arm Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina) is currently trading below its IPO price of ₹140, three brokerages have initiated coverage on the NBFC stock with ‘buy’ calls and see an upside of up to 47 percent.
