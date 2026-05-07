Do you know? 5 common mistakes that can drain your portfolio and how to avoid them

Successful trading is not just about picking winning stocks—it’s also about avoiding the kind of mistakes that make portfolios cry. Many traders, particularly those new to the field, experience financial losses not due to the complexity of the market, but because emotions, inadequate risk management, and hasty decisions take control.

From excessive trading and neglecting stop-loss orders to pursuing trends and acting on "tips," minor errors can swiftly turn into costly lessons. In the trading world, safeguarding capital is as crucial as increasing it—and at times, understanding what to avoid can provide the true advantage.

According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS, the mistakes that separate strong investing years from mediocre ones are often structural rather than psychological.

Dasani says one of the biggest errors investors make is trading without understanding the broader market cycle. “If you don’t know whether earnings are accelerating or decelerating, or whether liquidity conditions are expanding or tightening, you end up reacting to price moves instead of positioning ahead of them,” he said.

He also cautioned against confusing momentum with conviction. Stocks that have already rallied sharply may no longer offer favourable risk-reward, as investors often enter at the point of maximum consensus.

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Another common mistake, according to Dasani, is ignoring sector rotation. “Capital moves in cycles, and remaining attached to last year’s outperformers while new opportunities emerge elsewhere can be expensive,” he noted.

On portfolio construction, Dasani emphasised that position sizing should reflect probability and conviction, not emotional comfort. He also warned against blindly averaging down without reassessing the original investment thesis or accounting for changing macro conditions.

“The solution is not discipline in the abstract, but a rules-based framework that removes bias from decision-making,” Dasani said. He advises investors to define entry and exit criteria in advance, track data rather than price action alone, size positions appropriately, and review investment theses regularly.

“The market rewards preparation and punishes hope,” he added.

5 common trading mistakes and how to avoid them 1. Trading without a strategy Many novices make trades based on tips or unexpected market shifts without establishing their entry, exit, or risk parameters. For instance, purchasing a stock just because it’s "trending" often leads to decisions driven by emotion.

Develop a well-defined trading strategy that includes specific targets, stop-loss levels, and position sizes before initiating any trade.

2. Emotional trading Traders are frequently influenced by fear and greed, which may lead them to cling to losing positions for too long or prematurely exit profitable trades. For example, panic-selling following a minor decline or hesitating to realise losses in hopes of a rebound can negatively impact returns.

Implementing stop-loss orders and keeping a trading journal can help minimise emotional influences.

3. Overexposing positions Utilising excessive leverage can quickly amplify losses. For instance, committing half of your capital to a single futures trade can significantly harm your portfolio if the market moves unfavourably.

Experts typically recommend risking only 1–2% of your capital on each trade.

4. Disregarding stop-losses A minor loss can escalate into a significant one when traders hesitate to exit. For example, consistently adjusting a stop-loss lower in anticipation of a rebound often results in larger losses.

Always set stop losses at reasonable support levels and adhere to them rigorously.

5. Overtrading or Revenge trading Following a loss, traders often make several impulsive trades in an attempt to quickly recoup their losses. This often results in increased losses and heightened stress.

Concentrate solely on high-probability opportunities and refrain from making emotional trades after a series of losses.

Mistake Consequence Avoidance Strategy No research Blind entries and poor decision-making Backtest strategies and study charts, earnings, and market news before entering trades Overdiversifying Diluted focus and lower portfolio efficiency Limit exposure to 3–5 well-understood or correlated assets Chasing markets Late entries with weak risk-reward Use limit orders and avoid FOMO-driven trades after sharp rallies No trading journal Repeating the same mistakes Maintain a journal tracking every trade, including rationale, entry, exit, and outcome