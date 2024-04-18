Markets
Trading in derivatives? Get ready to show your grades
Ram Sahgal 4 min read 18 Apr 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- Bourses propose testing knowledge, risk profile of retail investors
Mumbai: Want to trade in derivates? Take an exam. Also, prove your networth is high enough to stomach the risks. That, in essence, is what a possible entry barrier to derivates trading could look like as regulatory concerns continue to play out over the risks of retail investors trading in futures and options contracts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less