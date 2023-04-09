Trading in stock market will be shut on 14 April. Here's what investors should know2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 01:18 PM IST
- As per BSE and NSE, trading in equities, equity derivatives, and SLB segments will be closed on April 14th.
- Last week, Sensex gained by at least 841.5 points or 1.4%, while Nifty 50 also rallied by more than 239 points or 1.4%.
Trading in the stock market will be available only on four days this week, as it will be shut down on April 14th. The markets will be closed on the occasion of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. That being said, markets is set for yet another holiday-shortened week.
