Trading in the stock market will be available only on four days this week, as it will be shut down on April 14th. The markets will be closed on the occasion of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. That being said, markets is set for yet another holiday-shortened week.

As per BSE and NSE, trading in equities, equity derivatives, and SLB segments will be closed on April 14th.

Also, markets will be automatically closed on April 15th and 16th due to the weekend holidays.

Hence, investors who are looking to invest in capital market instruments this week, can only do so on April 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th.

This week, Q4 earnings of major IT companies TCS and Infosys, along with HDFC Bank will sway sentiments in the respective sector. Also, macroeconomic data such as factory output, CPI inflation, and WPI inflation will take part in defining the mood. Additionally, global cues and trends of foreign flows will also be in focus.

Last week, Sensex gained by at least 841.5 points or 1.4%, while Nifty 50 also rallied by more than 239 points or 1.4%.

The latest print of Sensex is 59,832.97 and the Nifty 50 at 17,599.15. Last week, markets had only 3 trading sessions with holidays on April 4th and April 7th.

Sensex and Nifty 50 have been on a gaining spree for the past five trading sessions --- with positive monthly auto sales data, higher-than-expected PMI manufacturing data, strong quarterly bank and NBFC numbers, windfall tax reduction, and a surprising pause in a rate hike by RBI --- becoming the major driving factors.

Also, at the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee surged slightly against the US dollar post the RBI's repo rate pause. This would be the rupee's third weekly advancing in a row. The local unit ended at 81.8850 per dollar on April 6th, compared with its previous print of 82 per dollar.

RBI surprised the street by keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. However, it maintained its "withdrawal of accommodation" stance on the policy as well.

While FPIs have become buyers in Indian equities with an inflow of ₹3,747 crore so far in April month.