Trading members of Indian stock market to get acccess to IRRA platform to overcome technical glitch, outages3 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:10 AM IST
The IRRA platform will be accessible to trading members across Exchanges starting from October 3, 2023.
In a bod to overcome technical glitch or outages, Indian stock market is going to introduce Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) platform for trading members. As per the SEBI circular, from 3rd October 2023, trading members will be given access to IRRA across exchanges.
