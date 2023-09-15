Trading members of Indian stock market to get acccess to IRRA platform to overcome technical glitch, outages3 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:10 AM IST
In a bod to overcome technical glitch or outages, Indian stock market is going to introduce Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) platform for trading members. As per the SEBI circular, from 3rd October 2023, trading members will be given access to IRRA across exchanges.
As per the circular available on NSE website, “It is hereby informed, that the Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) will be accessible to Trading Members across Exchanges starting from October 3, 2023."
IRRA platform will be available to the TMs supporting Internet Based Trading (IBT) and Security Trading through Wireless Technology (STWT) for their investors. IRRA will not be available for Algo trading and Institutional clients.
"To ensure seamless business continuity, Trading Members (TMs) are advised to maintain an updated Disaster Recovery (DR) site. However, if both the Primary and DR sites are affected and regular business cannot be conducted, affected Trading Members' investors can exit or square off their outstanding positions using a common platform under the guidelines of Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA), jointly provided by all Exchanges. TMs who are not required to maintain DR site as per the eligibility criteria prescribed by SEBI, can request to avail the IRRA platform whenever their PR site is not available to conduct regular business due to the aforementioned conditions," circular added.
Trading Members are strongly recommended to keep their clients' contact details (mobile numbers and email IDs) updated in the UCC system of the Exchanges. This information will be used for investor login authorization on the IRRA platform.
The IRRA platform also provides Trading Members access to an Admin Terminal, allowing them to monitor their investors' actions. The Admin Terminal enables Trading Members to place square-off orders or cancel pending orders on behalf of its investors or for proprietary account. This terminal requires an internet connection to the IRRA platform.