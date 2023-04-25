Small-cap firm Radhagobind Commercial Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary sector and has a market valuation of ₹3.95 Cr. The company's primary source of income comes from its trade in fabrication materials, which is its line of business. Sarees with rich embroidery, H.L. clothing, and textile garment materials make up the fabrication materials. It primarily does business in India in the area of textile trading and related operations.

For the purpose of stock split, the Board of Directors of the company said today in a stock exchange filing that “In compliance with Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, Members of the Company hereby informed that the Company has fixed the Revised Record Date for Sub-division in face value of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- each on 08th June, 2023."

The company's total net income for the quarter ended in December 2022 was ₹0.01 Cr, while its net expenses came to ₹0.06 Cr. According to Radhagobind Commercial, during the third quarter of FY23, EBIT was ₹(-0.05) Cr and net loss was ₹(-0.05) Cr. According to the company, its EPS decreased to ₹(-0.36) in Q3FY23 from ₹(-0.07) in Q3FY22. The company is yet to declare its Q4FY23 earnings.

The shares of Radhagobind Commercial closed today on the BSE at ₹27.44 apiece, up by 1.89% from the previous close of ₹26.93. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 14,995 shares and a deliverable volume of 100%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹36.75 on (28/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹17.10 on (31/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 25.33% below the 1 year high and 52.02% above the 1 year low. The shares of Radhagobind Commercial are currently trading at a TTM EPS of ₹-0.69, PE ratio of -39.51x, PB ratio of 1.23x and ROE of -3.10%. During Q4FY23, the company recorded a public shareholding of 100.00%.

