Trading over 50% from 52-week-low, this penny stock revises record date for stock split

The shares of Radhagobind Commercial closed today on the BSE at ₹27.44 apiece, up by 1.89% from the previous close of ₹26.93. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 14,995 shares and a deliverable volume of 100%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹36.75 on (28/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹17.10 on (31/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 25.33% below the 1 year high and 52.02% above the 1 year low. The shares of Radhagobind Commercial are currently trading at a TTM EPS of ₹-0.69, PE ratio of -39.51x, PB ratio of 1.23x and ROE of -3.10%. During Q4FY23, the company recorded a public shareholding of 100.00%.