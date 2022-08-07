Trading segment leads Q1 beat for GAIL but Russian gas supply a worry2 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 11:17 PM IST
The good results were attributed to increased gas marketing, transmission volumes, higher product prices
NEW DELHI : Near-term uncertainties around supplies from Russia are keeping markets cautious despite GAIL India Ltd reporting strong numbers for the quarter that ended in June. The stock continued its downwards journey and closed 5.17% lower Friday.