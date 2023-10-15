Trading Stocks Loses Its Thrill: ‘I Would Get Burned’
Individual investors are dialing back on risks across markets.
Trading in the stock market just isn’t much fun anymore.
Individual investors are dialing back how much risk they are taking across markets. Some are accumulating cash or stashing it in funds tracking bonds or money markets to take advantage of yields that have soared to 16-year highs.
Others are backing away from turbocharged bets on stocks, borrowing less to amplify their positions. Many have pulled money out of U.S. stocks, putting equity exchange-traded and mutual funds on track for the first year of outflows since 2020.
Although stocks have staged a rebound that has pushed the S&P 500 up 13% this year, some individuals say they are still nursing giant losses from 2022, when major indexes suffered their worst year since the 2008 financial crisis. Many have learned it is tough to make money when stocks aren’t steadily climbing—or have abandoned dreams of making a living trading stocks.
Much of the excitement that lighted up online message boards and Discord channels during the pandemic bull market has evaporated. Even Reddit’s WallStreetBets, the online group that became synonymous with YOLO trades, was recently dotted with conversations about interest rates, bond yields and inflation, alongside brags about riskier trades.
Mentions of high-yield savings have more than quadrupled online over the past year, while talk surrounding money markets and Treasurys has skyrocketed, according to figures from data analytics firm LikeFolio. Chatter about buying or investing in stocks has fallen almost 10% over that time frame, the firm estimates.
Roohil Hamid, 29, says he’s grown more cautious after enduring a stomach-churning ride since 2020. He recently threw in the towel on options trading and has been treading more carefully when trading futures.
“I’m not as active as I used to be," he said.
Hamid, like many others, was stung by the downturn last year and says he has had little luck riding the recent momentum in stocks. He had borrowed heavily to magnify his bets and watched his portfolio gyrate for much of 2021. The volatility was exhilarating, and his confidence swelled as his portfolio climbed.
His wins kept growing along with the stock market, pushing him to splurge on homes in Las Vegas and Charleston, W. Va., and luxury items such as an Audemars Piguet watch. He hung on to dreams that trading would allow him to avoid the traditional 9–to-5 grind.
When the market started tumbling, his strategies sputtered—and never gained ground.
This year, Hamid decided he needed a more stable source of income and started a cleaning company called One Touch Cleaners. He says he’s also dabbling in real estate.
Such losses have pushed many investors to take a more conservative stance or abandon trading altogether. Margin debt balances, or money that investors borrow from stockbrokers to buy securities when they can’t—or don’t want to—fund the entire purchase with cash, have dropped 26% from their 2021 highs, to $689 billion, according to data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
Trading activity at some of the biggest retail brokerages keeps falling, too. At Charles Schwab, daily average trades fell to about 5,200 in the second quarter, the lowest level since at least early 2021. Trading activity among individuals using E*Trade—which is owned by Morgan Stanley—and Robinhood is hovering around the lowest levels of the past two years as well.
The “buy the dip" mantra, a rallying cry for investors to pile into markets on any signs of weakness, has pushed individuals into the typically staid market for U.S. Treasurys rather than long-shot trades. Individual traders bought a record $574 million of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Exchange-Traded Fund, one of the largest funds tracking government bonds, over the 21 days through Wednesday, according to Vanda Research.
In all, investors have pulled around $80 billion from U.S. stock mutual and exchange-traded funds in 2023, according to EPFR data. U.S. bond funds have attracted $277 billion of inflows. Money-market funds have been the hottest investment of the year, drawing more than $700 billion of inflows.
“It’s been a frustrating couple months," said Tom Bruni, senior writer at the brokerage and social platform Stocktwits. “There’s a much more cautious tone."
Some investors have found that if they didn’t hold a handful of tech stocks known as the Magnificent Seven, their portfolios lagged behind the market, Bruni said. At one point this spring, those stocks—Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Nvidia, Tesla and Meta Platforms—were responsible for virtually all of the stock market’s year-to-date advance.
Bruni said broad exchange-traded funds tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indexes have often been trending on the social platform, surpassing YOLO trades on small companies or growth stocks. In September, there were more mentions of “CPI," or the consumer-price index data, on WallStreetBets than there were of splashy stocks such as AMC Entertainment or Arm Holdings, according to data provider SwaggyStocks.
Some investors said they have learned that trading too much can quickly drill a hole in their portfolios.
“It’s easy to get into a fervor and make a dozen trades in half a day," said Robert Andershonis, a 34-year-old landscaper in Little Rock, Ark. “I would get burned."
